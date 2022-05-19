Megan Anderson | National Aquarium

Megan Anderson was promoted to vice president of learning and engagement at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, leading the aquarium’s mission to inspire conservation action through education.

In this role, Anderson will oversee the aquarium’s guest engagement, tours and experiences and conservation education teams as part of the Mission Advancement team.

Since 2012, Anderson has worked to create memorable experiences for National Aquarium guests, educators and student groups, inspiring real conservation action. As vice president of learning and engagement, Anderson oversees a team of more than 50 staff employees that work to move the conservation action needle for the more than 1 million annual aquarium guests and a community of educators and students beyond the aquarium’s walls.

In addition to her primary role, Anderson serves as a trained climate change communications specialist and, since 2019, has served on the training committee of the National Network for Ocean and Climate Change Interpretation, a role that has allowed her to present climate science to the U.S. House of Representatives. She also serves on the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Social Science Research and Evaluation Scientific Advisory Group.

At the National Aquarium, Anderson has led the Aquarium to a top-five finish in the international Plastic Free July competition since 2016, has advocated for appropriate space and resources for parents and working mothers within our buildings, and played a critical role in shepherding the in-building accommodations and institutional response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson received a Bachelor of Science in biology with a focus on marine science from Northeastern University. Prior to joining the National Aquarium, she worked in marine science education at various institutions including Newfound Harbor Marine Institute and the New England Aquarium.