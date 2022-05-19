Meghan White | C-360 Agency

The C-360 Agency, an integrated communications agency based in Baltimore, hired Meghan Waite as account manager. In her new role, Waite is responsible for building and executing B2B and B2C marketing strategies for the agency’s client.

Waite joins C-360 from Stanley Black & Decker where she held various marketing communications positions during the past 12 years working on brands including Dewalt and Craftsman.

While at Stanley Black & Decker, most recently as senior brand manager, she built and led marketing teams immersed in six brands across 10+ product portfolios to drive demand for the largest global tool brands in the construction and industrial industries.

Waite holds a degree in marketing from the UMass Amherst Isenberg School of Management.