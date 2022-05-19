Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Meghan White | C-360 Agency

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2022

The C-360 Agency, an integrated communications agency based in Baltimore, hired Meghan Waite as account manager. In her new role, Waite is responsible for building and executing B2B and B2C marketing strategies for the agency’s client.

Waite joins C-360 from Stanley Black & Decker where she held various marketing communications positions during the past 12 years working on brands including Dewalt and Craftsman.

While at Stanley Black & Decker, most recently as senior brand manager, she built and led marketing teams immersed in six brands across 10+ product portfolios to drive demand for the largest global tool brands in the construction and industrial industries.

Waite holds a degree in marketing from the UMass Amherst Isenberg School of Management.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo