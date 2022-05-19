Report offers more details on McGrath’s spending at MES, urges legal action

A joint legislative panel called on Maryland Environmental Service to take civil legal action against its indicted former director and his top aide for money paid to them during their tenure at the quasi-state agency.

The 82-page report, which includes more than 1,600 pages of supporting records, documents the investigation of former director Roy McGrath and Matthew Sherring. That report highlights a pattern of alleged self-dealing, questionable expenses and potentially illegal actions that resulted in McGrath being forced out of his position as Gov. Larry Hogan’s senior aide and, subsequently, his federal indictment.

McGrath has maintained his innocence.

Senate President Bill Ferguson called the report’s findings “deeply troubling on all levels.”

“Mr. McGrath’s conduct and flouting of long-established rules and policies to enrich himself and loyal friends is beyond the pale of what we expect of our public servants,” said Ferguson. “Mismanaging taxpayer dollars dissolves the public’s trust in our entire system of government and can never be tolerated.

Sharon Merkel, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Environmental Service, said the agency so far has not initiated any civil actions against McGrath or others. She declined further comment citing pending criminal charges against the former agency leader.

The report highlights a pattern of what the committee considers abuses of power, including McGrath’s hiring of individuals who previously worked for him at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.

In those cases, the positions were never publicly posted. McGrath was the only one to interview or hire the hand-picked candidates. McGrath also set their salaries.

In two cases, McGrath created a new position for Sherring and for Michael Harris. The pair stepped into roles as the director of operations and managing director of finance, respectively. Sherring also became a frequent travel partner of McGrath’s, at agency expense.

The new hires came to be known as “untouchables” within the agency. And, the report noted, while none of them were residents of Maryland, McGrath pushed them to “make sizable contributions” to Hogan’s campaign.

McGrath became the center of a political firestorm after his severance, which included a package equal to his annual salary and other perks, became public.

McGrath led the quasi-public agency from December 2016 until May 31, 2020, when he resigned to become Hogan’s chief of staff. McGrath took over as Hogan’s top adviser the next day, earning a salary of more than $233,000.

McGrath’s expenses were also called into question by the report from the joint legislative panel, for both the amount as well as the benefit they provided to the agency.

In just three years at the helm of MES, McGrath was reimbursed for nearly $170,000 in expenses. His two immediate predecessors claimed nearly $16,000 and nearly 18,000, respectively. Both led the agency for more than decade each.

McGrath resigned on Aug. 17 after his severance package from MES became public.

McGrath has frequently maintained that Hogan knew of and approved of McGrath’s parting compensation package. Hogan has categorically denied McGrath’s claims.

The report alleges that McGrath asked for the severance package but misled the board, saying he was taking a pay cut to become Hogan’s chief of staff. McGrath did not tell the MES board that he had negotiated a salary with Hogan that was equal to his compensation at MES, according to the report.

Following the MES board’s approval, the report said, McGrath and Sherring attempted to alter the official minutes of the board meeting. A draft of minutes that would be made public as well as those of a closed session “made no reference to the governor’s approval.”

The board ultimately rejected those changes.

McGrath then found himself at the center of state and federal investigations as well as the joint legislative committee.

He was indicted in October on federal charges of fraudulently obtaining more than $275,000 from the Maryland Environmental Service.

The federal indictment accompanied related state charges in which McGrath is accused of misconduct by a public official, misappropriation and violating the Maryland Wiretap Statute by recording private conversations with state officials without their consent.

Both trials are pending.

The report issued by the joint committee on Thursday represents months of hearings held last year. The report closely tracks the charges in the indictment, though the committee notes it did not have access to some documents obtained by prosecutors.

Both McGrath and Sherring appeared before the joint legislative committee after being subpoenaed.

Sherring invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination almost 100 times during a nearly three-hour appearance. Similarly McGrath invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during his testimony before the legislative panel.

In an interview with the Washington Post, McGrath produced a number of documents he said proved Hogan knew of and approved the severance package.

One of those documents was a memo which McGrath said Hogan approved of the package by checking a box. A Hogan spokesman at the time called the document ” a complete fabrication.”

None of those documents given to the paper were turned over to the joint committee in response to the subpoena issued before publication of the article.

In its report, the committee noted that McGrath has so far refused to respond to follow up requests that he be interviewed about the statements made in the newspaper article as well as turn over documents he gave to reporters.

(This story will be updated.)