Ryan Horka | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has announced the hiring of Ryan Horka as associate general counsel.

Horka worked for the past four years as an associate at Ballard Spahr LLP.

In his new position Horka’s primary responsibility will be managing the activities of CRC’s outside counsel during the negotiation and review of commercial and retail leasing transactions. He will also be involved in developing strategies to enhance the legal leasing process and support the company’s retail sales, acquisitions and financing operations.

Horka brings more than seven years of diversified legal experience to CRC, having previously worked as an associate attorney at the Law Offices of Shannon J. Posner, PA, in addition to his time spent working for Ballard Spahr.