CALVIN RODNEY BUTLER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Ineffective assistance of counsel — Motion to modify sentence

This is an appeal from the Circuit Court for Baltimore County’s denial of a petition for post-conviction relief. In his petition, Calvin Rodney Butler, appellant, contended that he had been denied his right to effective assistance of counsel in connection with a motion for modification of sentence, filed pursuant to Maryland Rule 4-345, when his trial counsel filed such a motion outside the 90-day time limit provided for by the Rule.

Read the opinion