IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF CLIFF RANSOM, ET AL.

Real property — Historic preservation — Rooftop deck

These appeals assert the right of appellants, Cliff Ransom and 17 other individuals (collectively “Ransom”) — neighbors who live within sight and sound of historic property under preservation easement—to challenge separate approvals from the Maryland Historical Trust (“Trust”), appellee in Number 1099, and Baltimore City’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation (CHAP), appellee in Number 1158, relating to the construction of a rooftop deck atop the property.

Read the opinion