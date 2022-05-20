Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JOSHUA M. JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions May 20, 2022

Criminal procedure — Bench trial — Reasonable doubt standard

Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Carroll County, Joshua Johnson (“Johnson”) was found guilty of robbery, second-degree assault, and theft of property with a value greater than $100 but less than $1,500. The court sentenced Johnson to ten years’ incarceration, with all but five years suspended, to be followed by five years of probation. Johnson now appeals contending the circuit court’s application of the reasonable doubt standard was erroneous.

Read the opinion

