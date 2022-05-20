Md. loses 500 jobs in April; unemployment drops to 4.2%

The state of Maryland’s job total stood nearly stagnant in April as unemployment dropped to its lowest total since the beginning of the pandemic, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Data showed the state lost 500 jobs in April. Compared with April 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 77,800, an over-the-year change of 3%.

The professional and business sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 2,300 jobs.

Other Services increased by 1,400, manufacturing sector increased by 800 jobs, the financial activities sector increased by 100 jobs and the education and health services sector remained the same.

The leisure and hospitality sector saw a decrease of 3,600 jobs from accommodation and food service (2,200) and arts, entertainment and recreation sub-sectors (1,400).

Other sectors that experienced decline last month include trade, transportation and utilities (1,800 jobs); mining, logging and construction sector (800) and the information sector (600).

February-March preliminary jobs estimate as reported by BLS was revised upward by 600 jobs, from a gain of 3,900 to a gain of 4,500 jobs. Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 18,400 jobs.