Darlene Graham | The Arc Baltimore

The Arc Baltimore has named Darlene Graham Employee of the Year – Direct Support.

The award, presented during The Arc’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Reception, honors staff members for their exemplary dedication to their profession and to The Arc Baltimore.

According to her supervisor, Graham and the man she supports are like “two peas in a pod.” She is tireless in helping him to experience his favorite activities while building his skills. Whether that’s shopping for a birthday gift for his mom, going to the pool, or pitching in with household chores, Darlene ensures their time together is meaningful.

And while Darlene always advocates for him, she ensures that he makes decisions for himself and that he understands his value. His parents trust Darlene and are confident she is helping their son with his life and goals.

The Arc Baltimore supports people with developmental disabilities (autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, intellectual disability) to lead fulfilling lives with a sense of belonging, purpose, and meaningful relationships. The Arc provides employment training and support, day and residential services, family support and education, treatment foster care, respite care, public policy advocacy, and information and referrals.