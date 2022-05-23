Eager Park Partners awarded development rights for affordable housing project in east Baltimore

East Baltimore Development Inc (EBDI) has awarded Eager Park Partners development rights to two prime adjacent parcels fronting the north block of Eager Park that will result in the development of for-sale market rate and affordable houses in the east Baltimore redevelopment project area now referred to as Eager Park.

Eager Park Partners LLC (EPP) is a new partnership between Charm City Buyers and Mayson Dixon Properties & Development. EPP is a 75% Black-owned, 25% women-owned, 100% locally-owned development firm. Their first development project in partnership with EBDI will be a townhome community EPP has proposed to be called Eager Landing.

In early 2021, EBDI issued a Request for Proposals to develop parcels referred to as AB and AC South on EBDI’s parcel map located in the Broadway East and Eager Park neighborhoods. Several developers responded to the proposal through a competitive process and, at the end of last year, the EBDI Board of Directors selected Eager Park Partners as the development team.

The Eager Landing project is the most recently awarded parcel in the East Baltimore Redevelopment Project, an ambitious plan managed by EBDI to stabilize and revitalize an 88-acre community in east Baltimore by transforming the neighborhood into a healthier, thriving community, for families and children. The development will bridge the gap between Eager Park and Broadway East, located to the north of Eager Park. The prior two phases of for-sale housing in Eager Park sold quickly, before construction was completed, in response to the excitement for housing options near Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Eager Landing, a $16 million development, is currently under a Letter of Intent between EPP and EBDI and is anticipated to be completed by the summer of 2024. The project will include 46-50 new construction affordable and market-rate townhomes, single family homes and 2-unit townhomes, yielding 66-70 units in total.

The Eager Park and Broadway East communities are located in east Baltimore, where about 740 legacy families were displaced by eminent domain 20 years ago. EBDI’s goal through its Opportunity to Return Program is to create meaningful opportunities for legacy residents to return to the Eager Park neighborhood by ensuring the development of affordable housing, conducting targeted outreach, and providing financial and access to other housing resources.

Redevelopment in Eager Park was delayed because of recessionary pressures in 2008 and, as a result, development of for-sale housing was significantly delayed. Now there is new momentum. In the proposed plan for Eager Landing, EPP will work in collaboration with EBDI and several non-profit and foundation partners to target former residents and their families to provide viable opportunities for them return to the community.

Mayson Dixon Properties co-founder Jayson Williams, CEO of Mayson-Dixon Properties & Development, is also part of Westside Partners, the team that was awarded the development rights early last year for the former superblock development, which consists of two city blocks of vacant properties in the heart of downtown’s Westside. Williams’ construction company, Modern Builders, is no stranger to EBDI as he was awarded under NVR Ryan Homes, a subcontract in the second phase.

Late last year, NVR Ryan announced that Modern Builders, along with a group of minority subcontractors, won part of the Phase 3 contract they are leading with Castle Street Development LLC Recently, Whiting Turner awarded Modern Builders a consulting, construction management, and supply management contract for the new Under Armour campus in south Baltimore.