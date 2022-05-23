Larry Abramson | NKFMDDE

The National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware (NKFMDDE) has elected Larry Abramson to a two-year term on its board of directors.

A health care and business consultant, Abramson brings 20 years of industry experience. After holding sales and management positions with such companies as Spectranetics, Abbott Laboratories and Marriott International, Inc., he served as executive director of Skin Care Specialty Physicians and Maryland Vascular Specialists.

He currently is president of Strategic Healthcare Advisors LLC, which he launched during the COVID pandemic to provide operational guidance and support to healthcare providers and business owners.

In addition to his day-to-day role consulting physicians’ practices that work with kidney disease patients, he shares a personal connection to kidney disease.