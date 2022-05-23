Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen returns home after minor stroke

By: Associated Press May 23, 2022

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is home again after suffering a minor stroke, tweeting Sunday that it was great to be home “after a long week.”

The Maryland Democrat said in a statement May 15 that he experienced lightheadedness and acute neck pain while delivering a speech in western Maryland. On the advice of a physician, he sought medical attention upon his return home and he was treated at George Washington University Hospital. An angiogram indicated a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of his head, Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen previously said he was told there were no long-term effects or damage, but doctors advised him to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days.

“I’m grateful for the generous outpouring of support from everyone and the dedicated care I received from the team at GW,” Van Hollen said in the tweet that included a photo of himself.

Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.

