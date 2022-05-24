Ashley M. Hershey | Brown Schultz

Ashley M. Hershey, CPA, CITP, MBA, manager at Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, was recently announced as a Woman to Watch through Central Penn Business Journal’s 2022 Women of Influence awards.

Hershey and the other honorees will be recognized during an awards celebration event June 30 at the Harrisburg Hilton Hotel.

She has more than eight years of public accounting experience with extensive experience in financial statement services, tax services and consulting services. She specializes in performing financial statement services ranging from audits to preparation engagements for local governments, nonprofits and closely held companies. Additionally, Hershey assists businesses, individuals and nonprofits with federal, state, and local Income tax filings, with a specialization in the complex areas of Form 990’s required to be filed for nonprofit organizations.

Hershey graduated from Shippensburg University with both a Bachelor of Science in accounting and personal financial planning and a Master of Business Administration.

Hershey is a Certified Information Technology Professional. This credential identifies professional accountants with the unique ability to provide business insight by leveraging knowledge of information relationships and supporting technologies.