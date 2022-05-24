Ballard Marine Construction acquires Md.’s Marine Technologies

Ballard Marine Construction, a specialty underwater and marine contractor based in Washougal, Washington, has purchased the property and equipment assets of Marine Technologies Inc. (MTI), a heavy civil, marine, and underwater construction company based in Baltimore.

Ballard extended employment opportunities to MTI’s existing employees, allowing them to continue practicing their marine construction expertise.

The acquisition of MTI’s facility and assets fits into Ballard’s growth strategy and will help foster strategic partnering opportunities, especially on the East Coast. Ballard’s purchase of MTI’s equipment and the anticipated on-boarding of its people will help carry on the legacy of MTI’s founder, Terry Clarke, and allow Ballard to continue to provide innovative and best-in-class service nationwide.

As a family held business, Marine Technologies Inc. was incorporated in Maryland in 1992. Well versed in performing commercial diving and marine construction for over 25 years, MTI was a member firm of the Association of Diving Contractors International, approved by the American Bureau of Shipping, Det Norske Veritas, Lloyds, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy and the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers.