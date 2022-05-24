Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

HFC advisers earn Forbes honors

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2022

From left, Brian Horn, Brent Fuchs, Brian Gracie, John McCarthy and Stacey Spedden-Irrgang were named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State-Wealth Advisers list for 2022. (Submitted photo)

Heritage Financial Consultants LLC announced Tuesday five financial advisers in the firm’s Hunt Valley, Wilmington, Del., and Eastern Shore offices, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State-Wealth Advisers list for 2022.

The Heritage advisers named to the list from their Hunt Valley headquarters include: Brian Gracie, Brian Horn, John McCarthy and Stacey Spedden-Irrgang. Brent Fuchs was also named to the list and operates out of the Preston and Wilmington offices.

