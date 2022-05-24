HFC advisers earn Forbes honors

Heritage Financial Consultants LLC announced Tuesday five financial advisers in the firm’s Hunt Valley, Wilmington, Del., and Eastern Shore offices, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State-Wealth Advisers list for 2022.

The Heritage advisers named to the list from their Hunt Valley headquarters include: Brian Gracie, Brian Horn, John McCarthy and Stacey Spedden-Irrgang. Brent Fuchs was also named to the list and operates out of the Preston and Wilmington offices.