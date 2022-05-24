Lesa Walls | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, announced the promotion of Lesa Walls to commercial operations and marketing coordinator. Walls has worked for CRC since 2006 and was formerly the Commercial Administrative Assistant.

In her new position, Walls will support CRC’s Commercial Division with various functions involving operations, leasing and marketing. She will assist in onboarding new property acquisitions, training thirty-party property managers, managing vendor compliance and administrating tenant coordination projects.

Walls transitioned several years ago from CRC’s Multifamily Division, where she functioned as a Leasing Specialist and Management Specialist and supported Regional Managers in coverage and transitional roles throughout the portfolio.