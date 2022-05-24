Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Use the 3-day weekend to accomplish … nothing

By: Jessica Markham May 24, 2022

Heading into this three-day weekend I spoke to my husband, who suggested that I take my work laptop home so we could work on some IT issues over the weekend. I told him, “No, I need a break.”

So the topic of this blog is the importance of rest. We work in a very demanding and stressful profession where people literally pay us to worry about their worries for them! And so often busyness is glorified. Doing nothing is almost unthinkable. Even on the weekends, I tend to trade one stress for another, work for kids or cleaning or organizing or cooking.

I love these three-day weekends because I can take a little extra rest for myself without wondering if I am missing work.  Because there’s no work happening!

So I challenge you to rest to the fullest extent that your circumstances allow. Turn off work emails this weekend. In fact, hide your phone, even if only for a few hours. Don’t clean anything. Don’t write anything. Don’t do anything. Meditate if you want. I don’t know.

Trust me, nothing much is happening so you don’t need to have FOMO.  In order for us to work to our highest potential we need to allow ourselves to rest and recharge. Being lawyers is tough, and you can’t be your best lawyer or your best self when you let your battery get down to zero.

Here’s to a relaxing summer.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo