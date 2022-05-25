Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore’s Shoe City sold to Athlete’s Foot owner

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2022

Arklyz, owner of the athletic specialty footwear and lifestyle retailer, The Athlete’s Foot (TSF), Wednesday announced its acquisition of Shoe City, a 70-year, Baltimore-based sneaker and streetwear lifestyle retail chain together with an online platform.

The acquisition will add 40 more store locations with an expanded retail presence in the DMV region to already existing TAF locations while also benefiting from Shoe City’s e-commerce platform to help jumpstart TAF’s omnichannel strategies. Param Singh, owner and CEO of Arklyz Group has appointed Matthew Lafone, president & general manager of the Americas, to now oversee both businesses.

Arklyz plans to complete the integration of Shoe City into the group by July.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo