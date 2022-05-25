Baltimore’s Shoe City sold to Athlete’s Foot owner

Arklyz, owner of the athletic specialty footwear and lifestyle retailer, The Athlete’s Foot (TSF), Wednesday announced its acquisition of Shoe City, a 70-year, Baltimore-based sneaker and streetwear lifestyle retail chain together with an online platform.

The acquisition will add 40 more store locations with an expanded retail presence in the DMV region to already existing TAF locations while also benefiting from Shoe City’s e-commerce platform to help jumpstart TAF’s omnichannel strategies. Param Singh, owner and CEO of Arklyz Group has appointed Matthew Lafone, president & general manager of the Americas, to now oversee both businesses.

Arklyz plans to complete the integration of Shoe City into the group by July.