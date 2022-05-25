ESTATE OF TYRENKA DORSEY v. KAPLAN HIGHER EDUCATION CORPORATION

Civil litigation — Arbitration award — Pre-judgment interest
The Estate of Tyrenka Dorsey, appellant, appeals from an order of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City denying Ms. Dorsey’s motion to alter or amend the court’s earlier order denying her “Request for Unpaid Balance From Respondent Of Arbitration Award” (“Request”) in which she requested pre-judgment interest under the judgment confirming her arbitration award.
