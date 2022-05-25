Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ESTATE OF TYRENKA DORSEY v. KAPLAN HIGHER EDUCATION CORPORATION

By: Unreported Opinions May 25, 2022

Civil litigation — Arbitration award — Pre-judgment interest

The Estate of Tyrenka Dorsey, appellant, appeals from an order of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City denying Ms. Dorsey’s motion to alter or amend the court’s earlier order denying her “Request for Unpaid Balance From Respondent Of Arbitration Award” (“Request”) in which she requested pre-judgment interest under the judgment confirming her arbitration award.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo