MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF BALTIMORE v. JASON GREGORY GUEST

Torts — Motor torts — Liability

This case concerns an automobile accident in which the driver suffered extensive injuries, allegedly as a result of the negligence of two joint tortfeasors: Baltimore County and Baltimore City. The driver reached an agreement to settle his claim against Baltimore County for $380,000. The driver then brought a negligence action against Baltimore City. Those two parties jointly agreed to dismiss the negligence case without prejudice, in order to pursue a declaratory judgment regarding the maximum amount of Baltimore City’s liability.

