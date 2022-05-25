WYPR receives 3 2022 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Your Public Radio (WYPR), Baltimore’s NPR news station, was honored with three Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, in the Large Market Radio categories of “Continuing Coverage,” “Hard News” and “Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

The “Continuing Coverage” category winner: “Baltimore’s Tax Sale Blocks Families from Generational Wealth,” from reporter Emily Sullivan, described activists pleading with the Baltimore City mayor to follow his promise to remove some homeowners from tax sale.

The “Hard News” category winner: “City Students Face Long Public Transit Commutes to School,” from reporter Emily Sullivan, unveiled education advocates saying that poor bus service translates to long commutes that have a negative impact on students and their families, often along lines of race and class.

The “Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” category winner: “Searching for a Turn-Around on the Highway to Nowhere,” from reporter Emily Sullivan, revealed that President Biden’s infrastructure bill, which would be the largest federal investment into infrastructure projects in more than a decade, may provide funding to Baltimore to redevelop the Highway to Nowhere on U.S. Route 40.

Emily Sullivan covered city hall and all things Baltimore politics until March 2022. She joined WYPR after reporting for NPR’s national airwaves. Prior, she was a reporter for NPR’s news desk, business desk and presidential conflicts of interest team. Sullivan has also won awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for her use of sound and feature stories. She has provided news analysis on 1A, The Takeaway, Here & Now and All Things Considered. Emily now works as the Baltimore City Hall Reporter for WYPR’s current partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner.

Danyell Irby, the executive director of news who joined WYPR in 2020, says she is “proud of the continuing award-winning work produced by the news team.”

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news, honoring news organizations that demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism. As a Regional Murrow Award recipient, WYPR is under consideration for a National Murrow Award. National winners will be announced this year.