YHB acquires tax firm Glass Jacobson, expands Md. presence

Yount, Hyde and Barbour (YHB) will acquire Glass Jacobson, PA, a Maryland based tax, accounting, and management consulting firm, the company announced Wednesday.

The takeover will become official July 1.

Glass Jacobson was established in 1962 with a rich history of serving clients throughout the Baltimore-Washington metro area. Glass Jacobson offers a myriad of services, focusing on tax, audit, and consulting services. By providing these services under one roof, they have allowed clients to make smart and concise decisions for their businesses and lives.

The newly combined teams will strengthen YHB’s foothold as a multiregional accounting firm with offices spanning across Virginia and Maryland. The addition of Glass Jacobson to YHB also expands its expertise in wealth management as YHB and Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors, LLC will form a joint venture, to better provide a unified client experience.

The Glass Jacobson acquisition will bring six principals and an additional 54 staff members to the YHB team, bringing the firm’s headcount to nearly 300 employees. These new team members will continue to work out of the former Glass Jacobson offices, both in Owings Mills and Rockville, raising the YHB office count to 11 offices throughout the region.