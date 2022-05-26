DEBRA HODGE v. CARRIE M. WARD, et al

Real property — Foreclosure sale — Bankruptcy stay

Appellees, the substitute trustees, filed an Order to Docket foreclosure in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County seeking to foreclose on real property owned by Debra Hodge, appellant, and Donna Hodge. The property was purchased at a foreclosure sale by the noteholder for $243,000 by way of a credit bid. Appellant filed exceptions claiming that the sale was void because her sister had filed for bankruptcy on November 14, 2019, the day before the foreclosure sale, and therefore, that the sale had been held in violation of the automatic stay imposed pursuant to 11 U.S.C. § 362(a).

