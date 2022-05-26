Eve Hill | Brown Goldstein

Brown, Goldstein & Levy partner Eve Hill was named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list for 2022.

Hill has also been listed in Lawdragon’s 2022 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment Lawyers and Lawdragon’s 2022 500 Leading Lawyers in America.

Eve’s record of dedication to a wide range of civil rights cases has earned her recognition as one of the country’s foremost disability rights attorneys. Her practice is dedicated to high-impact litigation on behalf of individuals with disabilities, and individuals, organizations, and agencies alike frequently tap into her wealth of knowledge to advocate on their behalf.

Hill also co-leads Inclusivity, BGL’s Strategic Consulting Group that works to help public and private sector organizations and industry groups navigate the rapidly changing landscape of disability and civil rights. Prior to joining BGL, Eve served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice for six years.

Hill was recognized by Best Lawyers for civil rights law for 2022. She was also selected to the Maryland Super Lawyers list for both 2021 and 2022. Her work on behalf of 12 Virginia students with disabilities recently earned Brown Goldstein’s an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs.

Her many other accolades include receiving the Council of Parent Advocates and Attorneys Distinguished Service Award in 2020 and being inducted into the National Disability Mentoring Coalition’s Susan M. Daniels Disability Mentoring Hall of Fame in 2018. In 2017, Hill received the Disability Rights Legal Center and the University of La Verne College of Law Award of Excellence.