Hogan calls for update from mayor on Baltimore crime plan

Gov. Larry Hogan renewed criticisms of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s efforts to reduce violent crime.

In a two-page letter, the second-term Republican called on the Democratic leader to account for how state funds are being spent on public safety. Hogan also demanded Scott provide a comprehensive update on the implementation of the mayor’s crime plan.

“In February you assured us that there was a comprehensive plan in place, but at this point I do not believe anyone — including you – believes it is working,” Hogan wrote in the letter released on social media.

The letter follows a meeting between Hogan and Scott to discuss violent crime in the city.

“The state funded every single one of the requests you made when we met,” Hogan wrote.

Last week six Baltimore City council members held a news conference and sent a letter to the city police department. In the letter, they demanded a short-term plan for dealing with violent crime be developed and made public by early June.

Hogan said the actions of the council members revealed “a complete and utter lack of progress toward implementing the plan you outlined.”

In his letter, Hogan calls on Scott and police officials to provide an “immediate and precise accounting of the number of felony warrants” the department has open. Hogan also demanded statistics on the number of warrants closed by the city or with other law enforcement agencies since February.

(This story will be updated.)