Jasmine Gorss | BCPS

The Arc Baltimore presented its annual School Inclusion Award to Jasmine Gorss, a teaching assistant with Baltimore County Public Schools, during its 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Reception.

The School Inclusion Award is given to a teacher, administrator, support personnel, or other education professional who has demonstrated excellence in providing quality educational opportunities for students with developmental disabilities in Baltimore City or Baltimore County. The winner reflects and supports inclusive education that integrates students with developmental disabilities into the larger school environment and among all students.

Gorss was honored for going above and beyond to meet each of her student’s needs. She displays understanding and commitment to every student she supports, and provides each student who needs it with assistive technology to understand their lesson plans and tools to meet their IEP goals. Gorss is passionate about servicing the needs of her students and recently went back to school for her degree in special education.