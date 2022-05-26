TIEMOKO COULIBALY v. DIANE ROSENBERG, et al

Real property — Foreclosure proceeding — Mootness

In 2015, appellees, the substitute trustees, filed an Order to Docket seeking to foreclosure on real property owned by Tiemoko Coulibaly, appellant. Appellant filed a “response” (the response) wherein he set forth four “counts’ against appellees: 1) violation of Maryland’s Consumer Protection Act; 2) violation of the Maryland Consumer Debt Collection Act; 3) violation of the Maryland Mortgage Fraud Protection Act; and 4) declaratory and injunctive relief. In the response, appellant requested the court to stay or dismiss the foreclosure sale and to award him punitive damages of “at least $100,000,000.”

