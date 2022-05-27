Howard County General Hospital announces Aronson/Willis Memorial Award recipients

Howard County General Hospital: A Member of Johns Hopkins Medicine announces that Mary Maloney from River Hill High School and Dylan Bradford from Reservoir High School are the 2022 recipients of the Aronson/Willis Memorial Award.

Each student was awarded a $2,000 scholarship and a certificate from the Howard County General Hospital professional staff. Both were chosen for maintaining the highest grade point average while participating in at least two varsity sports. Each year, one graduating male and one graduating female are chosen to receive the award.

The Aronson/Willis Memorial Award, sponsored by the professional staff of Howard County General Hospital, is dedicated to the late Dr. Barry Aronson and Dr. Eugene “Pebble” Willis, both former orthopedic surgeons on staff at the hospital.

Aronson, a supporter and coach of school athletics, passed away in 1986. Willis, who passed away in 2009, also was active in area sports in addition to holding several key positions at the hospital through the years, including chair of orthopedic surgery and member of the board of trustees.

