Introducing The Daily Record’s 2022 Power 30 Business

The business landscape in Maryland is a varied one. We’re home to internationally known companies, innovative startups, homegrown businesses — and everything in between.
The men and women who make up our Power 30 Business List illustrate the richness of our state’s business environment.
Some are founders of their companies. Many have transformed venerable businesses. Others are building units within existing companies. And there are those whose longevity in maintaining and growing what started out as family concerns is a source of inspiration for others who want to leave their own mark.
This list was chosen by our editorial team. We reached out to readers and others for input and perspective. Many of the Power 30 are familiar to all of us, but some are known only inside their organizations or communities.
In these pages we explore how these leaders first became interested in their careers, how they see their role and the mentors who helped pave the path of growth. And we learn what endeavors they might have embarked on if their current careers had not been in the cards.
This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2022 that will showcase the most influential figures in law, higher education, health care, business, financial services and other fields. At the end of the year, we’ll offer a special Power Book that pulls these lists together and provides other information about critical sectors of Maryland’s economy.
You can find this and all our Power Lists on our website, TheDailyRecord.com.
We hope you enjoy this publication, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.
Thomas Baden Jr.
Editor
See the Power 30 Business digital edition here.
Marco Avila
Chair & President
Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
David Bramble
Managing Partner
MCB Real Estate
Stephen Budorick
President & CEO
COPT
Mark Caylor
President of Mission Systems
Northrop Grumman
Francis “Hall” Chaney III
CEO, Board President
Chaney Enterprises
Daniel Chard
CEO
Medifast
David Cordish
CEO
The Cordish Companies
Randy Day
CEO
Perdue Farms
Joerg Desler
President & CEO
Stultz USA
Kerry Doyle
Managing Director
Tradepoint Atlantic
James Foster
CEO
ZeroFox
Susan Ganz
CEO
Lion Brothers
Mike Gill
Secretary
Maryland Dept. of Commerce
Tabata Gomez
Group President
Stanley Black & Decker
Mary Kane
President & CEO
Maryland Chamber of Commerce
Carim Khouzami
CEO
BGE
Lawrence Kurzius
Chairman, President, CEO
McCormick & Company
Stephanie Linnartz
President
Marriott International
Creig Northrop
CEO
Northrup Realty
Mike O’Halloran
Maryland State Director
NFIB
Timothy J. Regan
President & CEO
Whiting-Turner
Tchernavia Rocker
Chief People Officer
Under Armour
Latisha Rourke
VP
Lockheed Martin
Lucy Rutishauser
Ex-VP, CFO
Sinclair Broadcast Group
Eilif Serck-Hannsen
President & CEO
Laureate Education
Margie Shapiro
President & CEO
Shapiro
Gary B. Smith
President & CEO
Ciena Corp.
Edward St. John
CEO
St. John Properties
Kenneth White
Chair
Maryland Black Chamber of Commerce
Amit Yoran
Chairman, CEO
Tenable