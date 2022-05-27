Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2022 Power 30 Business

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2022

The business landscape in Maryland is a varied one. We’re home to internationally known companies, innovative startups, homegrown businesses — and everything in between.

Thomas Baden Jr.

The men and women who make up our Power 30 Business List illustrate the richness of our state’s business environment.

Some are founders of their companies. Many have transformed venerable businesses. Others are building units within existing companies. And there are those whose longevity in maintaining and growing what started out as family concerns is a source of inspiration for others who want to leave their own mark.

This list was chosen by our editorial team. We reached out to readers and others for input and perspective. Many of the Power 30 are familiar to all of us, but some are known only inside their organizations or communities.

In these pages we explore how these leaders first became interested in their careers, how they see their role and the mentors who helped pave the path of growth. And we learn what endeavors they might have embarked on if their current careers had not been in the cards.

This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2022 that will showcase the most influential figures in law, higher education, health care, business, financial services and other fields. At the end of the year, we’ll offer a special Power Book that pulls these lists together and provides other information about critical sectors of Maryland’s economy.

You can find this and all our Power Lists on our website, TheDailyRecord.com.

We hope you enjoy this publication, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.

Thomas Baden Jr.
Editor

See the Power 30 Business digital edition here.

Marco Avila
Chair & President
Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

David Bramble 
Managing Partner
MCB Real Estate

Stephen Budorick
President & CEO
COPT

Mark Caylor
President of Mission Systems
Northrop Grumman

Francis “Hall” Chaney III
CEO, Board President
Chaney Enterprises

Daniel Chard
CEO
Medifast

David Cordish
CEO
The Cordish Companies

Randy Day
CEO
Perdue Farms

Joerg Desler
President & CEO
Stultz USA

Kerry Doyle
Managing Director
Tradepoint Atlantic

James Foster
CEO
ZeroFox

Susan Ganz
CEO
Lion Brothers

Mike Gill
Secretary
Maryland Dept. of Commerce

Tabata Gomez
Group President
Stanley Black & Decker

Mary Kane
President & CEO
Maryland Chamber of Commerce

Carim Khouzami
CEO
BGE

Lawrence Kurzius
Chairman, President, CEO
McCormick & Company

Stephanie Linnartz
President
Marriott International

Creig Northrop
CEO
Northrup Realty

Mike O’Halloran
Maryland State Director
NFIB

Timothy J. Regan
President & CEO
Whiting-Turner

Tchernavia Rocker
Chief People Officer
Under Armour

Latisha Rourke
VP
Lockheed Martin

Lucy Rutishauser
Ex-VP, CFO
Sinclair Broadcast Group

Eilif Serck-Hannsen
President & CEO
Laureate Education

Margie Shapiro
President & CEO
Shapiro

Gary B. Smith
President & CEO
Ciena Corp.

Edward St. John
CEO
St. John Properties

Kenneth White
Chair
Maryland Black Chamber of Commerce

Amit Yoran
Chairman, CEO
Tenable

