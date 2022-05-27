McDaniel College again designated a Military Friendly School

McDaniel College has once again been chosen among the nation’s top Military Friendly Schools, officials announced Friday.

This is the 13th consecutive year that McDaniel has earned the Military Friendly Schools designation. The schools that make this annual list are highlighted for doing the most for military veterans and their families.

McDaniel appears on the 2022-2023 Military Friendly Schools list published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine, as well as online at MilitaryFriendly.com, in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

First published in 2009, the list is compiled annually by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Institutions were evaluated using both public data sources, input from student veterans and responses from a propriety survey.

The Green Terror Battalion Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) is one of the nation’s oldest ROTC programs founded at McDaniel College in 1919. McDaniel also offers a guaranteed Military Legacy Scholarship, valued at up to $120,000 over four years, to all military veterans, active-duty military personnel and their children.

In addition, the college participates in the Post-9/11 GI Bill and Yellow Ribbon Program, which covers up to the cost of full tuition at the college.