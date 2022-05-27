MIKE O’HALLORAN

MARYLAND STATE DIRECTOR

NFIB

Mike O’Halloran joined the National Federation of Independent Business in 2015 as the state director for NFIB Maryland and Delaware. NFIB is a national, nonprofit and nonpartisan lobbying organization that represents the interests of small and independent businesses at the local, state and national level. It was founded in 1943, and its Maryland headquarters is located in Annapolis.

Prior to joining NFIB, O’Halloran held a position as the manager of state government affairs for The Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute in Arlington, VA.

O’Halloran’s role at the NFIB means he works closely with the Maryland state legislature, lobbying for or against bills that will impact the livelihoods of independent business owners. He is familiar with the General Assembly, though, having served as chief of staff to former MD State Senate Minority Leader David Brinkley for just under five years.

In this past session, O’Halloran lobbied against a paid family and medical leave proposal that included a payroll tax. Though the bill was vetoed by Governor Larry Hogan, the Maryland Legislature overrode his veto, in a move O’Halloran said would cause an “outsized and negative impact” on Maryland’s independent businesses.

O’Halloran, a native Marylander, received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Salisbury University.