Reenergized women’s commissions aim to strengthen women’s voices

When Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott put out a call for applications to serve on the city’s women’s commission, it wasn’t clear how much interest there would be.

But when the applications rolled in by mid-April, the city’s Chief Equity Officer Dana P. Moore, and director of the Office of Equity and Civil Rights, was surprised they had almost 60 applications.

“It’s really an opportunity to hear the voices, truly almost the whispers of the silent women who are in our communities, they are aware of what’s happening in the communities, what the communities need, what women need to advance – and truly lift up those issues and bring them before the board, the commission,” Moore said.

They are now conducting interview panels so the mayor can make appointments and send the names of 19 members to the Baltimore City Council.

“Equity and inclusion are central tenets of my administration, and really my entire career in public service,” Scott said in a press release. “We want to build a city government that is responsive to the needs and concerns of all our residents. That means uplifting voices that have been sidelined for far too long.”

The city has had a women’s commission before, but without a clear directive and ballooning out to 65 members, it had begun collapsing under its weight. The new, streamlined and reinvigorated commission will work within Moore’s office, alongside other related commissions like those on community relations, wages and disabilities.

“We are hoping to have a commission that includes a broad swath of City demographics,” Moore said. “We very much hope to include returning citizens, the under-housed, those entering the job market and those at the other end of the job spectrum. It’s a dynamic process.”

Statewide impact

Across the state, Maryland has 17 county and city commissions for women — up from just 14 last summer. The statewide Maryland Commission for Women sees these local, grassroots groups as a vital part of the network to advance women’s issues, said Judith Vaughan-Prather.

The Maryland Commission for Women just completed a report on the impact of the pandemic on women. As part of that effort, they asked local commissions to reach out to women in the community and ask them to complete the survey. After the survey results came in, jurisdictions with local women’s commissions had much better response rates.

“Many more responded from those areas because we had somebody who had grassroots outreach there,” Vaughan-Prather said.

So the Maryland Commission for Women decided to write a letter to all the jurisdictions without an active commission and ask them to start or reinvigorate theirs, with the ultimate goal of all 23 counties plus Baltimore with a commission.

This week, all the active commissions gathered virtually to share projects, success stories and network with each other. It’s something that will help them serve the different needs of jurisdictions that range from rural and mountainous to agricultural to urban, she said.

Cecil County also answered the call to make its commission active again, with the new commission holding its first meeting on April 28.

“County Executive (Danielle) Hornberger feels strongly that the Commission for Women has tremendous potential to enrich Cecil County women in a positive way,” said spokeswoman Tammy Perkins. “Reestablishment of the commission will provide a voice to all women as they seek to advise the Executive and the Council on matters important to the cause.”

The commission in Cecil, led by Chairwoman Sheila Murphy, will focus on the status of women and girls in the community, critical problems affecting women and girls in Cecil County, ways to overcome those critical problems, advising the county executive and council on legislation affecting women and girls in the community, and celebrating and recognizing women and girls in the community.

In Baltimore, the newly energized commission will have a strong voice and will be putting in a budget request for two staff members so it can function as an organized, well-staffed commission with broad community outreach, Moore said. The city has 200 community associations and she would like to connect with each of them to hear about women’s issues.

“The commission will have the opportunity to help set policy for the city on what needs to be done to help make sure women, children and families thrive. Not just survive but thrive here,” she said.

Across the state, established women’s commissions have successful initiatives in place, like Calvert County’s Women of the World recognition luncheon and Montgomery County’s seminars for women. Three local commissioners also serve on the board of the National Association of Commissions for women. There is a lot of excitement about the renewed commissions, Vaughan-Prather said.

“It will be really nice to see them active again, and the women of those jurisdictions deserve to have their voices heard,” she said.