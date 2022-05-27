STEPHANIE LINNARTZ

PRESIDENT

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

In February 2021, Stephanie Linnartz was appointed president of Marriott International, the Bethesda-based travel and hospitality company with more than 8,000 properties across 139 countries and territories.

As president, Linnartz oversees Marriott’s global consumer strategy, which includes marketing, revenue management, customer engagement and loyalty strategies, among many other things. Linnartz is also in charge of Marriott’s real estate development.

Linnartz has been with Marriott since 1997, when she was first hired as a financial analyst. She has held numerous roles over the years, but prior to her appointment as president, she served as the group president of consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses.

Linnartz was instrumental in the development and launch of Marriott’s luxury home rental offering, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, which offers 25,000 home rentals across 240 locations. Homes & Villas was launched in 2019.

Linnartz is involved in Marriott’s Board of Director’s Social Impact and Inclusion Committee and the Environmental, Social and Governance Executive Council. Outside of her work at Marriott, Linnartz serves on the board of directors for Home Depot.

Linnartz received her undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross, where she is on the Board of Trustees, and holds an MBA from the College of William & Mary.