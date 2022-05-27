STEPHEN BUDORICK

PRESIDENT, CEO

CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST

As president and CEO of Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT), Stephen Budorick runs a Columbia-based real estate investment trust that invests in office buildings, mostly in the suburbs of Washington.

He has worked at COPT since 2011, first as executive vice president and chief operating officer and then, since 2016, in his current role. Before joining COPT, Budorick served as executive vice president of asset management at Callahan Capital Partners, an investment company based in Chicago.

Budorick earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Illinois in 1982 and an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago in 1988. He serves on the board of directors of the Greater Baltimore Committee and the United Way of Central Maryland.

In an interview last year with The Daily Record, Budorick said the most important lesson he’d earned in his career was to focus on the long term. “Set objectives, maintain persistence but be prepared to require patience,” he explained.

He also outlined his hopes for the state and the community this year.

“The business community and political leaders (should) work in harmony to support and restore the businesses and employees harmed by the pandemic shutdowns, and create more opportunities for employment growth and community prosperity,” he said.