TABATA GOMEZ

PRESIDENT

HAND TOOLS, ACCESSORIES AND STORAGE AT STANLEY BLACK & DECKER

Throughout her five years at Stanley Black & Decker, Tabata Gomez has moved into roles of increasing responsibility. In January, she was named president of the $4.2 billion Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage business after previously serving as chief marketing officer and vice president of marketing of the Global Tools and Storage and Outdoor Products Group.

She previously worked for more than a decade at Proctor & Gamble holding a number of roles over the years including associate marketing director of global cosmetics innovation and senior brand manager for CoverGirl.

What’s the most important thing you do in your job?

The most important thing I do in my job is empower and inspire my team to deliver our Stanley Black & Decker Purpose – “For Those Who Make The World.” We innovate tools for the builders and the makers, tools that will build communities around the world. It is my passion and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by a team that believes in continually pushing the boundaries to help create a better world.

Who was your most significant mentor, and what did you learn from that person?

I have been fortunate to have a number of mentors who have been impactful in my career and life. I have learned something from each of them, and it’s that collective learning that has helped me become the leader I am today. Three of my top takeaways have been: First, be persistent and resilient – detours are not failures, just different paths; Second, Be authentic and speak up – we all bring unique perspectives so don’t be afraid to share them. And third, be the leader you want to have – put people first and make a positive impact on every person you encounter every day.