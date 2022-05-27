TCHERNAVIA ROCKER

CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

UNDER ARMOUR

Tchernavia Rocker jumped on board at Under Armour in 2019 as chief people officer for the Baltimore-based sports equipment company.

She guides Under Armour’s human resources department and works with executive leadership to further the company’s people and culture strategy. One of the ways Under Armour has prioritized its commitment to encouraging diversity and inclusion within the company is through Teammate Resource Groups, which help employees network and support community outreach. Different resource groups may bring together employees from similar backgrounds, such as military veterans, or racial identities.

Prior to joining Under Armour, the Baltimore resident worked at Harley-Davidson as its vice president and chief human resources officer. She spent 18 years with the company in different human resources roles, and while she was there, she developed and implemented Harley-Davidson’s workforce strategy, strengthening the company’s talent management, compensation structure and leadership development, among other things.

Rocker has also held roles in human resources and operations work from at Goodyear Dunlop North America Tire Inc.

Rocker has a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Alabama-Huntsville and she received her MBA from the Alabama A&M University, a traditionally Black college or university in Normal, Alabama.