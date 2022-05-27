TIMOTHY J. REGAN

PRESIDENT & CEO

WHITING-TURNER

Tim Regan has been president and CEO of Whiting-Turner Contracting Company for eight years, the third to hold the positions in the company’s more than 100-year history.

Safety is a high priority at Whiting-Turner, said Regan, and he strives to make sure its instilled at every level of the projects the company takes on.

“If we can’t send each and every man and woman home safe and healthy each evening, then the other metrics don’t matter much,” said Regan, who has been with the company for over 40 years.

Regan counts his predecessor, the late Willard Hackerman, as one of his mentors and credits him with teaching him how to give people the tools they need to succeed, “and then to get out of their way,” Regan said.

He also learned a lot from his father, a truck driver, who taught him that every person is important, and should only be judged by their words and actions, and nothing else.

Regan graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in civil engineering.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

I think I might be in teaching if I were not in engineering and construction. I love to be around curious and enthusiastic young people.