UMGC helps launch Minority Business Pandemic Recovery Academy

In response to the crisis facing minority owned businesses due to COVID-19, the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council, operator of the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), Virginia Business Center created an academy to address the challenges.

The Minority Business Pandemic Recovery Academy is a six-week executive education program in partnership with The University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). This Academy will assist minority business CEOs with techniques to use in fortifying and navigating their businesses in a post-pandemic economy.

Each week participating minority-owned firms will experience one virtual 90-minute session facilitated by UMGC’s School of Business Management. Each session will focus on targeted topics accompanied by a subject matter expert to provide practical, real-world experience as MBEs continue to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will explore sessions in executive leadership, financial management, design thinking for business acceleration, cybersecurity for leaders and managers, contemporary issues in human resource management and COVID business practice responses.

Upon completion, each minority-owned firm will receive a certificate of completion, obtain new knowledge ownership, and learn to leverage a briefcase of resources and tools to help advance and achieve ongoing business success.