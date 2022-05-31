Capital Funding Group closes $10.57M deal for NJ skilled nursing facility

Capital Funding Group (CFG) on Monday announced the closing of $10.57 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of an 84-bed skilled nursing facility in Pittsgrove, New Jersey.

This announcement follows the recent closings of two deals: $17.2 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities in Arizona and $11.26 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of a 121-bed skilled nursing facility in Sacramento, California

CFG Managing Director, Long-Term Care Tim Eberhardt and senior associate Ava Julio originated the transaction for the company.