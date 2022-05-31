Hilary Lyon | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation hired Hilary Lyon as a senior lease analyst. She was formerly the Commercial Account Manager for Hill Management Services, Inc.

In her new role, Lyon will be responsible for tracking, processing and auditing commercial and retail leases throughout the CRC portfolio. She will also be responsible for the management of third-party lease administration groups and interact closely with CRC’s Property Management and Leasing teams to assure accurate and timely administration of leases.

Lyon brings more than 12 years of commercial and residential account and property management experience to CRC. Prior to her time with Hill Management Services, she functioned in property management roles with PMC Property Group and Village Green Property Management. Lyon earned a Certification in Project Management from the Community College of Baltimore County.