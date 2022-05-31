Kennedy Krieger’s Hats & Horses raises more than $400,000 for PediaCORE 

There was no photo finish: The sixth annual Hats & Horses, a derby-themed evening that benefits Kennedy Krieger Institute, raced to victory despite a pandemic postponement. A tip of the hat is extended to the event’s organizers and supporters who raised more than $400,000 for PediaCORE, an Institute-designed and created movement therapy system for children.

For the first time since 2019, the fun-filled event was held in-person, although the extravaganza almost did not make it out of the gate. Originally scheduled for the fall, the event organizers, the Women’s Initial Network (WIN) of Kennedy Krieger Institute, postponed the party to May 5, 2022 due to last fall’s rise in COVID-19 cases.

Once the event date arrived, more than 220 guests gathered at The Winslow Parker Metal Building in Baltimore to enjoy an evening of entertainment, a silent auction, and a menu catered by Linwoods Restaurant. Newscaster Mindy Basara from WBAL-TV hosted the evening.

Money raised during Hats & Horses funds an ongoing clinical trial of PediaCORE, a virtual reality system with a touch screen that helps children increase their reach, stretch and core strength. The unique movement therapy system helps children gain or regain mobility after surgery, injury or disease.