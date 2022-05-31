Klein Enterprises acquires Va. shopping center

Baltimore-based Klein Enterprises, a vertically integrated investor, developer, and operator of diversified real estate holdings, announced Tuesday the acquisition of Town Place Shops at Greenbrier.

The two-building, 13,500-square-foot outparcel is 100% leased to national and regional credit tenants, including Starbucks, CAVA, Domoishi, and Fast Fit.

The asset is part of a broader mixed community where Klein recently acquired the Towne Place at Greenbrier retail asset in February.

Located in the Greenbrier submarket of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Towne Place at Greenbrier community has served as a premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment since 2007. The Town Place Shops at Greenbrier were constructed in 2016 and complement Klein’s existing holdings through their location and strong tenant mix.

The Town Place Shops at Greenbrier is located on the Eden Way entrance to Towne Place at Greenbrier, off Interstate 64 in Virginia.

Andrew Jomantas from Atlantic Retail served as the broker on the transaction. Klein will manage the property and Divaris Real Estate will handle leasing.