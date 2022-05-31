MCB Real Estate launches Science + Health Platform

Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate LLC has partnered with life sciences and health care real estate executive Wilkingson “Will” Germain to co-found MCB Science + Health.

Germain, who will serve as CEO of the venture, will be focused on aggressively seeking acquisition and development opportunities in the life sciences, medical office and senior housing spaces across the United States.

Germain joins MCB after 16 years with Ventas Inc., a leading real estate investment trust, where he most recently focused on growing their life sciences, research, and innovation portfolio by more than $4 billion and over 7 million square feet. Having been involved in over $20 billion in transactions, Germain brings extensive experience, long standing industry relationships and a proven track record of completing healthcare real estate transactions.

Germain is charged with senior level responsibility for executing on the overall strategy of the MCB Science + Health platform including sourcing and originating investment opportunities, oversight of underwriting and due diligence, transaction structuring and execution, development project management, operations, and asset management.

The platform’s senior team includes Mark Furlan who will serve as Senior Vice President, Development & Leasing and Damian Donati who will serve as the senior vice president of client relations.

With more than 25 years developing healthcare projects, Furlan has delivered more than 60 projects in markets across the United States. Working with providers, his expertise ranges from site selection, development and construction, leasing and property management. He excels at utilizing and building exceptional delivery teams that ensure projects are designed effectively, within budget and delivered timely.

Mr. Donati will focus on client relations and business development. With almost 40 years of experience exclusively focused on medical office and outpatient facility real estate, his diverse background includes medical space planning, design, leasing, development and construction of more than 4.5 million square feet of medical buildings for health systems and large clinics in over 30 states.

The team is currently engaged on life sciences development projects in excess of $250 million and is in design and construction on medical office projects exceeding $100 million. This includes 82,000 square feet under construction at MCB’s Yard 56 project in Baltimore, Maryland and a 60,000 square foot planned development at Drexeline project in suburban Philadelphia.

MCB Science + Health will be headquartered in Chicago.