Proposed zip line in Baltimore County park killed after online pushback

“Say no to an Adventure Park at Oregon Ridge!”

That was the beginning of a post on the Sparks-Glencoe Community Planning Council’s Facebook page on May 17. The page’s organizers weren’t expecting it to get much attention; they just wanted to spread the word that Baltimore County was in the talks with a zip line and outdoor adventure company, Go Ape, about setting up a facility within Oregon Ridge Park, a public park in Cockeysville.

Many community members abhorred the idea, worried that a Go Ape park would permanently alter the natural landscape of the park and limit access to its natural trails.

“Oregon Ridge is a beautiful place that offers so much to families and people who want to enjoy nature. Please don’t commercialize it,” one commenter pled. Another commented simply, “NOOOOOOO!!!!”

The post spread quickly, racking up 276 shares and over 40,000 total views, according to Lynne Jones, past president of SGCPC, an organization that represents the Sparks and Glencoe areas of Baltimore County, who also opposed the project.

“There is a lot of interest in this. From what I’ve been reading, I would say about three-quarters of the people are not in favor of this,” she said in an interview last week.

The Facebook post encouraged residents to email county politicians their feedback and, not long after, the county responded. Thursday evening, a letter signed by County Executive Johnny Olszewski went out to concerned citizens who had emailed about the project stating that the Department of Recreation and Parks “will not continue the exploration of Go Ape at any County park site.”

According to Go Ape’s CEO, Jason Budden, the reality behind the project would have differed significantly from what its opponents imagined. The company, which is headquartered in Frederick, sets up its zip line and ropes courses, all of which are in public parks, in such a way that they can eventually be removed with no impact to the local environment.

Rather than erecting metal poles or other structures, the company designs a network of obstacles that sprawl through the tree canopy, roughly 20 feet off the ground. The trails on the ground remain undisturbed.

“It’s kind of just the entry point to the trees and the landing sites for the zip lines that take up space on the ground,” he said.

According to Budden, a Howard County native with connections to Baltimore County and city, it was the county that initially reached out to Go Ape about starting the process — something that has become standard for the company, which operates 16 locations nationwide, including one in Rockville. This is because Go Ape brings in revenue for its partner parks by sharing a portion of their sales with the parks themselves, as well as sometimes leasing the acreage the company uses.

Budden declined to share what percentage of ticket sales typically go back into the park, as those numbers vary significantly by location. He said it was Go Ape’s understanding that these funds are usually put towards park programs.

Residents in other communities have pushed back against Go Ape’s projects in the past, Budden said, noting that the company tries to listen to locals’ opinions any time it is opening a new location, although that process can look different from community to community.

In the end, he said, parkgoers rarely notice, let alone feel bothered by the presence of Go Ape in a park.

“We don’t have neon signs or other ways to kind of promote. It’s more of just being really excited, the parkgoers being really excited, to have a different activity in the area,” he said.

However, the concerns of some Baltimore County residents extended beyond just the impact that Go Ape would have on the park itself. Angelo Otterbein, president of the SGCPC, worried about the precedent the partnership could set.

“Once you add a commercial venture to something like a public park, everything changes and it also sets the stage for other commercial ventures to piggyback,” he said. “And parks don’t show up everywhere … so we’ve got to be very careful with how our parks change, because they’re few and far between.”

Budden said he was “a little disappointed” by the county’s decision not to move forward with the project but that he respected its decision and its willingness to listen to constituents’ voices.

The company has never faced online backlash in the past, he said, possibly because public meetings and feedback sessions are more often held virtually now than they were pre-pandemic.

One public Zoom meeting was held regarding the Go Ape project in May, although it was an informational session rather than a feedback session. Still, feedback received in the meeting is cited in the county executive’s letter as a reason the Department of Recreation and Parks chose not to move forward with the project, along with the online backlash and emails sent directly to county officials.

According to Erica Palmisano, Olszewski’s spokesperson, the county heard from residents who worried “that this type of operation would increase traffic and noise, require new infrastructure and disrupt communities. There were also concerns about overuse of park space and potential damage to trees.”

Rosyln Johnson, Baltimore County’s director of recreation and parks, was not available to answer an inquiry as to why the department was interested in partnering with Go Ape in the first place.

The project’s opponents were happy to see the project — which, if approved, would have been part of a larger master planning process for Oregon Ridge Park — canned.

“We were delighted to read the County Executive’s letter and decision to discontinue the exploration of the GoApe proposal. It’s also reassuring when our elected officials listen to the community, which included many voices far and wide that strongly opposed this plan,” the SGCPC told The Daily Record in an emailed statement.