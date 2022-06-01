Gene Parker | Thomas Park Investments

Thomas Park Investments , a health care real estate and private equity investment firm in Annapolis, appointed veteran real estate executive Gene Parker to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

In this role, Parker will work with CEO EJ Rumpke and Chief Investment Officer Alex Kopicki on the overall strategic direction of the company on its growth trajectory toward $1 billion of assets under management.

Parker brings nearly 30 years of real estate and operations expertise, having worked for 26 years with Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company Continental Realty Group, where he ultimately served as its president. He also served as COO of Greenberg Gibbons Commercial, where he oversaw strategic operations, leasing and asset management.

Parker serves on the Board of Directors for Royco Properties and the Chevy Chase Land Company and teaches graduate-level real estate courses at Johns Hopkins University and Georgetown University. He holds a master’s in real estate from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from Loyola College. A former U.S. Marine, Parker maintains ties to his community through his work as a Baltimore County volunteer firefighter and EMT.