Hillary Lindeman, Clinton Pettus, Rosemary Ramsey Granillo and Anthony Rodriguez | Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Hillary Lindeman, Clinton Pettus, Ph.D., Rosemary Ramsey Granillo and Anthony Rodriguez, Esq. were elected as directors with Mid-Shore Pro Bono. MSPB also recognized the dedication and work of departing board member Stephanie Shipley, Esq., who served on the Board since 2017.

Lindeman, a Stevensville resident, is a consultant with a focus on helping nonprofits meet the transparency and accountability requirements of the Standards for Excellence Institute. Her career spans numerous leadership roles in human-services-related organizations, most recently serving as executive director of nonprofit Prince George’s County, a position held after working with the Community Action Council of Howard County.

Her professional career began with the Prince George’s County Consumer Protection Commission serving as community affairs specialist and special investigator. she went on to become the assistant director of the county’s Office of Emergency Preparedness before serving the majority of her career as deputy director for community services with Prince George’s County Department of Social Services. She received a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Pettus, of Easton, spent much of his career serving in leadership roles, including president and provost and vice president for academic affairs with Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, the oldest of the historically black colleges and universities in the United States as it was founded in 1837. Pettus currently serves as CEO of TransLutions Group, a consulting organization of which he is a founding member.

He earned his doctorate in personality psychology from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He holds a Master of Science in general psychology and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Virginia State University.

He has served on numerous boards, including the Board of Trustees of Wilmington Friends School; Division II President’s Council of the National Collegiate Athletic Association; Board of Managers of Girard College in Philadelphia. Currently, he is a Volunteer Community Mediator at the Baltimore County Conflict Resolution Center and Chair of the Board of Trustees of Friends for the Future, Inc., for which he is a founding member, among others.

His professional experience also includes serving on the American Friends Service Committee in Philadelphia as deputy general secretary of programs and as regional director out of Baltimore.

Granillo, from Chestertown, is a local government and nonprofit professional with 15 years of experience in community-based projects, engaging regional stakeholders around issues of social and environmental justice, and community advocacy.

She serves as director of the Kent County Local Management Board and has worked in El Salvador as a program director, researcher and guest lecturer. Granillo earned a Master of Arts in Latin American history and a Bachelor of Arts in Latin American and Latino Studies from Fordham University. She is a Queen Anne’s County High School graduate. She also serves on the board of directors for Choptank Community Health System and Shore Rivers.

Rodriguez, Esq., of Church Hill, earned his Juris Doctor from the University of California-Los Angeles School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California-Santa Barbara. His legal experience includes serving as attorney-adviser and senior counsel for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and as a staff attorney with the Federal Trade Commission and National Consumer Law Center. His bar admissions include Maryland, Massachusetts and California.

Rodriquez also was an assistant attorney general for the Massachusetts Office of Attorney General, where he worked with the National Association of Attorneys General on the Disability Rights in Public Accommodations working group, the Housing Discrimination task force, and the Telemarketing Fraud task force.

He is a member of the Maryland Hispanic Bar Association and has previously served as president of the Massachusetts Association of Hispanic Attorneys. He has also served as a board member of the Volunteer Lawyer’s Project in Boston, Mass. Rodriguez has been a presenter at numerous consumer protection law conferences and currently volunteers as an attorney with the Mid-Shore Pro Bono program.