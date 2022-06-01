Construction of the next building in the up-and-coming Harbor Point neighborhood is officially underway.

Stylized as Allied | Harbor Point (formerly Parcel 4), the building will consist of retail, parking and the third and largest apartment building in the 27-acre neighborhood located on Baltimore’s waterfront.

It’s one of three parcels currently under construction as a part of Phase 3 of Harbor Point’s development, alongside Point Park and the new T. Rowe Price headquarters buildings, which broke ground in March. Like the T. Rowe buildings, Beatty Development Group and Armada Hoffler are developing the project jointly, with Armada Hoffler serving as general contractor. BHC Architects designed Allied | Harbor Point.

The 10,000 square feet of retail, called Allied Row, will eventually connect to a hotel, but the design and construction of the hotel is between six and nine months behind plans for the rest of Allied | Harbor Point, according to Jonathan Flesher, vice president of development for Beatty Development Group. The brand of the hotel has not yet been announced, though Flesher said the developers hope to make an announcement within the month.

Interiors of both the hotel and the residential building will be led by Beatty Design.

Allied Row will aim to provide amenities to the residents that live in the apartments but also draw guests into the neighborhood.

“While we could fill up the retail, probably tomorrow, with all the things that are in Canton, that’s not really what we’re looking for. We’re trying to find a balance between things that residents and tenants need, like a dry cleaner and a drug store, and something that attracts people, like restaurants,” he said. “The thinking is, at least in this building, that we’d be looking at some smaller shops, smaller businesses, maybe places for artists to sell their wares.”

The goal is for the neighborhood’s retail offerings to fit in naturally with surrounding neighborhoods like Fells Point and Harbor East while maintaining its own distinct personality.

Retail space in other buildings in the neighborhood — the Exelon Building and 1405 Point, another residential building — is currently filling up, Flesher said. While he could not name the tenants moving into that space yet, he anticipates announcements will be made in six months or so.

The residential building will contain 500 units. Through a memorandum of understanding with the city of Baltimore, Harbor Point’s developers are required to contribute $3,000 to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund for each unit they construct within the neighborhood, meaning that the construction of Allied | Harbor Point will require a contribution of $1.5 million. This is on top of the two residential buildings that already exist at Harbor Point, 1405 Point and 1305 Dock Street, inside the Exelon Building, which contain 103 units and 289 units respectively.

Allied | Harbor Point, which will be located on the corner of Caroline and Dock Streets, is slated to be delivered by Spring 2024. The next and final phase of the project will be Parcel 1, which will be comprised of two mixed-use buildings. According to Flesher, the developers are in talks with office tenants that could anchor that project. The team is aiming for the entire Harbor Point neighborhood to be completed by 2027.