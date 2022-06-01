Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Podcast: Faith Thomas, Baltimore County Office of Law

By: Special to The Daily Record Sloane Brown June 1, 2022

Faith Thomas, Baltimore County assistant county attorney/chief of real estate compliance — and a recent Circle of Excellence winner — speaks with Sloane Brown about her career in real estate law and how strong women shaped her strong spirit of volunteerism.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

Click above to listen to the interview, or use the links below to access via podcast platforms.

Sponsored by:

HCPL
Keswick
Towson-University
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo