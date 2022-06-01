Podcast: Faith Thomas, Baltimore County Office of Law

Faith Thomas, Baltimore County assistant county attorney/chief of real estate compliance — and a recent Circle of Excellence winner — speaks with Sloane Brown about her career in real estate law and how strong women shaped her strong spirit of volunteerism.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

Click above to listen to the interview, or use the links below to access via podcast platforms.

Sponsored by: