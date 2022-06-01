TEDCO invests $150K in Md. startup AudioOne

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, announced today its Builder Fund invested $150,000 in AudioOne Inc., a technology startup based in Maryland. TEDCO’s Builder Fund invests in and provides executive support to Maryland-based technology companies run by entrepreneurs who demonstrate economic disadvantage.

AudioOne Inc., based in Bethesda and founded by Mark McMahon and Antonio Bray, integrates different artificial intelligence platforms to bring its members a more complete, personalized radio listening experience. Its interface ‘learns’ topics of interest then curates and summarizes news and podcasts based on that knowledge. It will then deliver an audio playlist or session based on the user’s desired content with or without the user’s favorite music.

“We’re excited to invest in AudioOne, an important addition to the technology entertainment industry, a sector which has seen significant growth over the last few years,” said Jean-Luc Park, senior director of Social Impact Funds at TEDCO. “AudioOne and its new technology proved to be an excellent candidate for the Builder Fund, and we encourage other Maryland entrepreneurs in the tech space to connect with TEDCO about resource and funding opportunities.”

For entrepreneurs applying for their first investment from TEDCO’s Builder Fund, their company must be based in Maryland and led by an economically disadvantaged founder.