Greg Hogan | SC&H Capital

Greg Hogan, a managing director with SC&H Capital, has been awarded The Arc Baltimore’s President’s Cup.

The recipient of the President’s Cup is selected at the sole discretion of the President of The Arc Baltimore Board of Directors. Presented during The Arc’s Annual Meeting and Awards Reception, the Cup honors that member of The Arc Baltimore’s Board who has distinguished himself or herself by providing exemplary service to the organization.

Hogan joined The Arc Baltimore’s Board in 2013. He quickly became a key part of the Finance Committee team, bringing quality insights and questions to the table. Ultimately ascending to the role of Treasurer, Hogan provided leadership for the final leg of the multi-year effort by The Arc’s Finance Department to close out a pension plan, saving the organization considerable money annually.

Hogan has also been loyal to The Arc’s Annual Golf Tournament, bringing in his company as a sponsor and exposing many of his colleagues to The Arc mission. During his tenure, he has been a reliable board member, and, as a member of the current Executive Committee, a valued go-to colleague for current President Erik Daly.

At SC&H Capital, Hogan provides merger and acquisition, ESOP advisory, and business valuation services to private company business owners. In his 13 years at SC&H, he is immensely proud of the team they’ve built and the constant teaching that occurs in the SC&H Capital practice, at both the junior and senior levels.

The Arc Baltimore supports people with developmental disabilities (autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, intellectual disability) to lead fulfilling lives with a sense of belonging, purpose and meaningful relationships. The Arc provides employment training and support, day and residential services, family support and education, treatment foster care, respite care, public policy advocacy and information and referrals.